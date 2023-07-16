Ezella Bertha Ward (December 11, 984 ~ July 3, 2023)

Ezella Bertha Ward

Ezella B. Ward was born December 11, 1984, in Dallas, Texas to Vivian Ward and Robert Reyes. Raised by Vivian Ward and Stepfather Gary Jacob, Ezella was brought up in the Christian faith and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the age of 8 years old. She enjoyed leading prayer at family gatherings and engaging the scriptures with her grandmother Joella Carraway and mother Vivian Ward.

Ezella loved music and the sense of freedom it brought. She would often draw inspiration from her favorite songs and entertain her loved ones with her creativity. Ezella also loved her dog (Bear Ward) dearly. To know Bear is to know that Ezella’s heart was full of love and care. To know Ezella is to know laughter and love. To know Ezella is to know strength and vulnerability. To have known Ezella is a gift.

Ezella was born with an endocrine disorder resulting in a life expectancy of 20-21 years. She was a brave fighter that consistently persevered through all her life challenges. We are grateful for the additional 17 years God graced her with. Ezella’s earthy journey ended when Jesus called her home on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.