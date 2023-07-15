Connect with us

Ruth J. Pelham (November 17, 1928 – July 10, 2023)

Published

Ruth J. Pelham
Ruth J. Pelham

There is much to be said about Ruth J. Pelham. More than multiple books can possibly contain. Ultimately, here is what mattered to our Mama. Mama loved the Lord Jesus. She sang his praises in choirs from Florida to Texas for 90 of her 94 years of life.

Mama loved her family. There is nothing she didn’t do for our benefit and advancement. She trained us up in the way we should go and now that we all are old(er), none of us have departed from her and Daddy’s training in the Lord Jesus.

Finally, Mama is more alive today than she ever has been. She is presently absent from the body and present with the Lord. What she would have you do is give your life to Christ so that in this life you can know Him as your Lord and in the eternal state know Him as your Savior.

If it is your desire to make a meaningful contribution instead of flowers consider this. Mama served people. People in need. People who genuinely needed help with the basics of everyday life. Consider the agencies and non-profits in YOUR area that are genuinely and consistently serving others and not only make a financial contribution to that agency, that non-profit but consider volunteering an hour or two per week to help them in their mission of serving those in need. 

The combination of a financial donation now and an ongoing time commitment they can depend on would honor how my Mama lived her 94 years of life. To God Be the Glory!!

