Black Business: Ava Estell

Meet Yaw, the owner and founder of Ava Estell, an all-natural skincare brand that’s made with melanin in mind. Yaw started Ava Estell to help his wife, who was struggling with her hyperpigmented skin. No matter what she tried, nothing worked, and it was starting to impact her confidence. So he decided to find a natural way to bring her skin back to balance. Ava Estell products work on skin conditions such as: hyperpigmentation, stretch marks, blemishes, dark spots or dark areas, psoriasis, eczema and anywhere there’s an imbalance in pigmentation. Visit the website to shop. https://avaestell.com/
