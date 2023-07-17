Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Jazzy Gladney

Jaslynne Morae 'Jazzy Gladney'

Jazzy Gladney is Jaslynne Morae. She is talented, beautiful and smart. This young entrepreneur is a designer extraordinaire. She designs custom and wedding gowns, among other items — just give her a chance and she will have you camera and runway-ready. Interestingly, she is always camera ready too! She could design, create and model all of her trendsetting, glamorous creations. A graduate of Plano East Senior High School, she attended Collin College and studied fashion at the University of North Texas. Check her out on Instagram. She’s everywhere!

