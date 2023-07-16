Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Team Stewart Defeats Team Wilson in WNBA All-Star Game

Published

By Dorothy J. Gentry
Sports Editor
Photos: Charles “City” Gbadebo

Las Vegas, NV – Team Stewart, led by the Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart, defeated A’ja Wilson’s Team Wilson 143-127 in Saturday evening’s WNBA All-Star game at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm scored a game-high 31 points on 10 3 pointers – breaking the All-Star single-game scoring record of 30 points to win Game MVP. She also set a record for most three-pointers made.

“I think I played hard because my parents didn’t have a gift for their anniversary, so I think this will be acceptable. I hope it is,” Loyd said. “So it was more so a kind of gift for my parents.

“It was a goal of mine, to be honest with you. It was a plan of mine. But at the same time my niece and nephew wanted me to go for it, so anything for them, right?”

ADVERTISEMENT

For the second year in a row the WNBA implemented a 4-point shot in the All-Star game, and the two teams combined to score 12 points from that 28-foot distance.

The All-Star Game also marked the return of Brittney Griner. Griner – a 9 time All-Star – said she was happy to be on the stage with her colleagues and teammates.

“I’m just happy to be here in this building. All-Star is a fun time that we get to all be together. You really get to learn everybody’s personality,” Griner said.

“What you see on the court is fun, but in the locker room, a couple of hours, three hours, four hours before the game, five hours before the game, that’s where all the little moments that you take away always happen. That’s what I always look forward to.

“And then just being here with them after everything that they did to support me through one of the toughest times, it just means everything to be right here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The WNBA announced earlier in the day that the Phoenix Mercury will host the 2024 All-Star Game.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

WNBA WNBA

Sports

WNBA State of the League: “We are fully focused on growing our league.”

In the first half of the WNBA’s 27th season, the league is experiencing increased attendance with sell-outs across the league, record viewerships, multiple partnerships...

3 hours ago
Sha'Carri Richardson Sha'Carri Richardson

DMN Stories

Sha’Carri Richardson pushes past Shericka Jackson for second Diamond League 100m win

This is the second time Richardson has edged out Jackson in a Diamond League race this season.

13 hours ago
WNBA 3-point Contest Winner Sabrina Ionescu WNBA 3-point Contest Winner Sabrina Ionescu

News

WNBA All-Star Weekend Kicks Off in Historic Fashion

By Dorothy J. GentrySports EditorPhotos: Charles “City” Gbadebo Las Vegas, Nevada – Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty helped kick off the WNBA...

2 days ago

News

Former WNBA Star Nikki McCray-Penson Dies at 51

By Dorothy J. GentrySports EditorPhotos: Rutgers University, WNBA, Washington Mystics, Las Vegas Aces/Getty Condolences are continuing to pour in for Nikki McCray-Penson, the former...

July 10, 2023
Advertisement