Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Beverly Ann Short Griffin (June 25, 1938 – June 30, 2023)

Published

Beverly Ann Short Griffin
Beverly Ann Short Griffin

Born June 25,1938 in Center, Texas to Jessie James Short, Sr. and Bessie Short.  She was educated at C.H. Daniels High School and graduated in 1956.  She was a musician for 50 years starting at St. Paul Baptist Church, she also played at Mt. Gillian, New Prospect, Wallace Chapel, Smyrna Baptist Church, Sunset Galilee and St. John for 18 years.  She and her mother loved singing and traveled throughout the county singing the gospel.  

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Roosevelt Griffin, brothers, Rev. Jessie James Short, Jr., James Thomas Short, Sr.  and Robert Carl Short. She entered eternal rest on Friday, June 30, 2023

She leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Harold C. Short of Dallas, TX, nieces, Dianne Rucker and Barbara Washington (Frankie) of DeSoto, TX, Vivian Short and Sandra Short of Cedar Hill, TX; nephews, Clyde Short (Charlotte) of DeSoto, TX, Virgil Short and Paul Short of San Antonio, TX; cousins, Wylma Clark of  Houston, TX, Rose Marie Reed and a host of other great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.  

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Joann Lemmons Joann Lemmons

Obits

Joann Lemmons (04/12/1968 – 06/27/2023)

Joann Lemmons was born on April 12th, 1968 in Fort Worth, Texas to Wilmer Montgomery and Marvin Lemmons Sr. She was blessed with 5...

2 days ago
Melvin J. Jordan Melvin J. Jordan

Obits

Melvin J. Jordan (May 23, 1950 – July 7, 2023)

Melvin J. Jordan, 73, succumb to his illness on July 7th, 2023 at his ranch in Barry, TX near Corsicana, TX.  Melvin was born...

3 days ago
Brenda Kaye Parson Brenda Kaye Parson

Obits

Brenda Kaye Parson (June 16, 1957 – July 3, 2023)

Ms. Brenda Parson was born to Mr. Dewitt Parson and Flora Johnson Parson on June 16,1957, in Jacksonville, TX.  On Monday, July 3, 2023,...

4 days ago
Brandon Bailey Brandon Bailey

Obits

Brandon Bailey (September 15, 1974 ~ June 26, 2023)

Brandon Nakia Bailey was born on September 15, 1974 to Gloria D. and Thomas Earl Bailey. Brandon started his love for the drums at...

5 days ago
Advertisement