Beverly Ann Short Griffin (June 25, 1938 – June 30, 2023)

Beverly Ann Short Griffin

Born June 25,1938 in Center, Texas to Jessie James Short, Sr. and Bessie Short. She was educated at C.H. Daniels High School and graduated in 1956. She was a musician for 50 years starting at St. Paul Baptist Church, she also played at Mt. Gillian, New Prospect, Wallace Chapel, Smyrna Baptist Church, Sunset Galilee and St. John for 18 years. She and her mother loved singing and traveled throughout the county singing the gospel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Roosevelt Griffin, brothers, Rev. Jessie James Short, Jr., James Thomas Short, Sr. and Robert Carl Short. She entered eternal rest on Friday, June 30, 2023

She leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Harold C. Short of Dallas, TX, nieces, Dianne Rucker and Barbara Washington (Frankie) of DeSoto, TX, Vivian Short and Sandra Short of Cedar Hill, TX; nephews, Clyde Short (Charlotte) of DeSoto, TX, Virgil Short and Paul Short of San Antonio, TX; cousins, Wylma Clark of Houston, TX, Rose Marie Reed and a host of other great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.