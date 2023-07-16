Black Business: Larissa’s Wig Collection

Meet Larissa Anthony, founder of Larissa’s Wig Collection. Larissa has been wearing “Virgin Human Hair” extensions for 10 years and started wearing wigs in 2017. Larissa likes wigs and believes they are more convenient and a great investment when it comes to saving money. Wigs became her happy place, so she decided to start her own wig business. The Larissa’s Wig Collection’s mission is to provide the finest custom wigs, that are made to perfection. While distributing swift punctual customer service. Larissa wants to make you feel confident and beautiful, effortlessly with the natural given looks the wig collection provides. Check the website to shop and schedule services.

https://www.larissaswigcollection.com/ Call or text 469-551-3377 for any questions.