Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Larissa’s Wig Collection

Published

Larissa’s Wig Collection

Meet Larissa Anthony, founder of Larissa’s Wig Collection. Larissa has been wearing “Virgin Human Hair” extensions for 10 years and started wearing wigs in 2017. Larissa likes wigs and believes they are more convenient and a great investment when it comes to saving money. Wigs became her happy place, so she decided to start her own wig business. The Larissa’s Wig Collection’s mission is to provide the finest custom wigs, that are made to perfection. While distributing swift punctual customer service. Larissa wants to make you feel confident and beautiful, effortlessly with the natural given looks the wig collection provides. Check the website to shop and schedule services.

https://www.larissaswigcollection.com/ Call or text 469-551-3377 for any questions.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Ava Estell Ava Estell

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Ava Estell

Meet Yaw, the owner and founder of Ava Estell, an all-natural skincare brand that’s made with melanin in mind. Yaw started Ava Estell to...

16 hours ago
Natural 4 Fashion Natural 4 Fashion

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Natural 4 Fashion

Shakilah Daniel started Natural 4 Fashion in 2012 as a hobby to showcase her love for Natural hair, fashion, and accessories and also to...

3 days ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: The Branding Bag

The Branding Bag is an internet-based enterprise that provides small businesses a platform to sell their products and services all in one location. The...

4 days ago
Absolutely Edible Cakes Catering Absolutely Edible Cakes Catering

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Absolutely Edible Cakes Catering

Absolutely Edible Cakes is the home of the Sweet Potato Thang. Nikita Jackson, better known as “Nikki J.” is the creator and owner of...

5 days ago
Advertisement