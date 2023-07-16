Superb Women: Minister Peggy S. Williams

Minister Peggy S. Williams

Minister Peggy S. Williams is a proud mother and grandmother, and she is the Senior Associate Pastor at Dallas’ New Hope Baptist Church. A graduate of the Southern Baptist Institute of Dallas, Tex, receiving diplomas for Basic and Advanced Religious studies in 1981—1989, she was licensed to preach in 2000. Minister Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in Evangelism from the Rialto Community Bible College, Rialto, Cal. She is a retired licensed Vocational Nurse with more than 35 years’ experience in the field. She has been a member of New Hope Baptist Church since January 2002. Minister Williams is currently a student at the Dallas Baptist University, studying Christian Ministries.