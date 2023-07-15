Recognizing Athletic Brilliance

Connect with us

The Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame and PVIL Coaches Association saluted area High School Champions recently at the African American Museum. (l-r) Nick Smith, Basketball, Justin F. Kimball High School; Reginald Samples, Football, Duncanville High School; Jason Todd, Football, South Oak Cliff High School; Robert Brown, President of PVIL Coaches Association; Brandon Thomas, Basketball, Faith Family Academy; and Claude Mathis, Football, DeSoto High School

