Black Business: Natural 4 Fashion

Shakilah Daniel started Natural 4 Fashion in 2012 as a hobby to showcase her love for Natural hair, fashion, and accessories and also to teach her daughters that their natural hair is always beautiful. In 2019, her now teenage, twins are making lip-gloss, so she shares their passions with the rest of the world. Natural 4 Fashion went from a mom’s hobby to a mother/daughter’s business. The love for Natural Beauty is big, crazy, and extraordinary that Natural 4 Fashion creates for you every day. Check the website to find the style that matches your natural beauty.
