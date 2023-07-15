Superb Women: Letitia Scott Jackson

Letitia Scott Jackson

Letitia Scott Jackson is a published author, public speaker, musician, entrepreneur, and humanitarian. Hailing from Cedar Grove, LA, she is making things happen in the DFW. She attended Linden High School and studied at Texas A&M University. Letitia founded the non-profit, Keeping Families Connected, out of a personal desire to make meaningful contributions to the lives of those who are incarcerated and the family members they are separated from. Letitia has a servant’s heart. She cares and she gives of her many talents and gifts.