Melvin J. Jordan (May 23, 1950 – July 7, 2023)

Melvin J. Jordan, 73, succumb to his illness on July 7th, 2023 at his ranch in Barry, TX near Corsicana, TX. 

Melvin was born on May 23, 1950 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Sadie Lee & Willie Jordan Sr. He served 4 years collectively in the Military in the branches of the Navy and the Army. He also worked as a USPS postal worker, over the road truck driver and an OSHA inspector. He was married 20 years to Carol Jane Driver in 1974 in Texas, where they raised 3 beautiful children. After 20+ years in the DFW area, Melvin moved to Houston, TX and then to Barry, TX with Bernadette Pokluda where she loved and cared for him as they spent the next 20 years together caring for his beloved horses.

In addition to his parents, Sadie Lee and Willie Jordan Sr., Melvin is preceded in death by his siblings, Willie Jordan Jr. Marvin J. Jordan, Sarah Lee Jordan Smith, Gean D. Jordan, & JoAnn Jordan.

Melvin is survived by his siblings Ethel Mae Bowman, Catherine Jordan, Gloria Jordan, Cynthia Crossley, Shirley Jordan, Julia Jordan, & Norman Jordan. His children Yumekia Jordan Nguyen, Melvin Jordan II, Veronica Jordan, Tavares Charles and Grandchildren, Great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and an extensive list of loves ones and friends.

His funeral service will be held Friday July 14th, 2023 @ 12:30pm at Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home Dallas followed by a Military Burial, July 25th, 2023 @ 9:15am.

