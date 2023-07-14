Black Business: The Branding Bag

The Branding Bag Founder, Patreese Walker

The Branding Bag is an internet-based enterprise that provides small businesses a platform to sell their products and services all in one location. The Branding Bag was created in 2020, by founder Patreese Walker, a certified business coach who has been assisting entrepreneurs and owners with growing their businesses for years. As a small business owner herself, she understood the need to advertise daily on a platform outside of your normal timeline. The Branding Bag has a community of over 7,500 members and is growing. Within the community, businesses are shopping, shipping, & selling in over 32 states.

Check out the services on TBB’s website. https://www.thebrandingbag.net/ (940) 290-0311 and email: contact@thebrandingbag.net