Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Tammy Thomas

Published

Tammy Thomas
Tammy Thomas

Tammy Thomas hails from Dallas where she went to Justin F. Kimball and Booker T. Washington High School Music Guild, and studied at Dallas College and American Broadcasting School. You may remember her as part of the morning team, providing excitement and information on Soul 73 KKDA; news and traffic anchor on K!04, KRNB, KTVT, 107.5 The Oasis, KRLD, and KZPS. Tammy’s vast experience includes Traffic Anchor/Producer at Total Traffic & Weather Network; Certified Personal Trainer at Crunch Fitness, News Anchor at WBLS Radio; and independent contractor for Service Broadcasting.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Letitia Scott Jackson Letitia Scott Jackson

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Letitia Scott Jackson

Letitia Scott Jackson is a published author, public speaker, musician, entrepreneur, and humanitarian. Hailing from Cedar Grove, LA, she is making things happen in...

13 hours ago
Tia Mitchell Tia Mitchell

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Tia Mitchell

You’re going to be seeing and hearing a lot more from Tia Mitchell, especially as we head into the 2024 election. Hailing from Louisville,...

3 days ago
Brandy Star Merriweather Brandy Star Merriweather

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Brandy Star Merriweather

Brandy Star Merriweather’s name is so appropriate because she is definitely a star. Young, gifted and Black, Brandy is an entrepreneur, business leader and...

4 days ago
Chelsea Lenora White Chelsea Lenora White

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Chelsea Lenora White

Chelsea Lenora White is the Business Manager and Entertainment Editor of the Houston Forward Times. A native Texas, hailing from Houston where she attended...

5 days ago
Advertisement