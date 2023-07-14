Superb Women: Tammy Thomas

Tammy Thomas hails from Dallas where she went to Justin F. Kimball and Booker T. Washington High School Music Guild, and studied at Dallas College and American Broadcasting School. You may remember her as part of the morning team, providing excitement and information on Soul 73 KKDA; news and traffic anchor on K!04, KRNB, KTVT, 107.5 The Oasis, KRLD, and KZPS. Tammy’s vast experience includes Traffic Anchor/Producer at Total Traffic & Weather Network; Certified Personal Trainer at Crunch Fitness, News Anchor at WBLS Radio; and independent contractor for Service Broadcasting.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Letitia Scott Jackson is a published author, public speaker, musician, entrepreneur, and humanitarian. Hailing from Cedar Grove, LA, she is making things happen in...
Superb Woman
You’re going to be seeing and hearing a lot more from Tia Mitchell, especially as we head into the 2024 election. Hailing from Louisville,...
Superb Woman
Brandy Star Merriweather’s name is so appropriate because she is definitely a star. Young, gifted and Black, Brandy is an entrepreneur, business leader and...
Superb Woman
Chelsea Lenora White is the Business Manager and Entertainment Editor of the Houston Forward Times. A native Texas, hailing from Houston where she attended...