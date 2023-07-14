Superb Women: Tammy Thomas

Tammy Thomas

Tammy Thomas hails from Dallas where she went to Justin F. Kimball and Booker T. Washington High School Music Guild, and studied at Dallas College and American Broadcasting School. You may remember her as part of the morning team, providing excitement and information on Soul 73 KKDA; news and traffic anchor on K!04, KRNB, KTVT, 107.5 The Oasis, KRLD, and KZPS. Tammy’s vast experience includes Traffic Anchor/Producer at Total Traffic & Weather Network; Certified Personal Trainer at Crunch Fitness, News Anchor at WBLS Radio; and independent contractor for Service Broadcasting.