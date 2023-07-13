Services planned for Pastor, R&B artist, Dallas Educator Rodney B. Frazier, Sr.

By Cheryl Smith

Texas Metro News

Dr. Rodney B. Frazier Sr.

The musical, theological and educational communities were all dealt a blow with the recent passing of Dr. Rodney Bernard Frazier, Sr.

As the news circulated across the metroplex and social media, many are just beginning to glean insight into what some have said is the brilliance of Frazier, who died unexpectedly on June 29, 2023 at the age of 62.

Tributes flowed in from across the country from elementary school classmates and college buddies, to couples whose weddings he officiated and former students and congregants.

Radio executive and personality Drew Dawson expressed the sentiments of many, “This is such tragic news. Rodney was a blessings (sic) to the world…I pray God’s peace for the family and all who were fortunate enough to have crossed Rodney’s path.”

Pastor Dave Largent wrote, “Rodney was an incredibly loving and encouraging brother in Christ.”

“Where do I begin, Kindergarten at St. Anthony’s, TL Marsalis, Atwell and band with Mr Sech, Skyline and band with Mr. Foeresh, wow to the last time that I physically saw you brother,” wrote journalist Robert Brown, who was also a Cub Scout with Frazier. ” God bless your family and keep them bound in your bountiful blessings. RIP my dear childhood friend, Till I meet you on the other side brother.”

The pastor of Restoration Church in Cedar Hill, Tex., he was affectionately called “Rod” or “Pastor” by many who he ministered to for almost his entire life, while also amassing an impressive, award-winning career in other areas.

If you took into consideration the many areas that Frazier excelled in throughout his lifetime, you might surmise that he was headed for the NFL Hall of Fame before his grandmother, Lola Frazier, took that little boy off the football field and placed him on a piano bench where she gave him private lessons on the piano.

A trained pianist ; she knew how to not only read music proficiently but also how to play by ear; talents she used not only for her grandson, his children, and countless students in the Dallas and Oak Cliff neighborhoods, because she was the “go-to piano teacher,” according to her great granddaughter, Leah.

Those numerous hours of instruction on the piano, as well as other instruments where he was exposed to all genres of music, produced dividends, leading Frazier to many stages as he performed, mainly in the church, but also in the secular world of music.

Throughout his early education in the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), graduating with honors in 1978 from Skyline High School, Frazier perfected his craft and attended the University of Texas at Arlington, graduating in 1981 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Education.

There were benefits to growing up in a family that stressed education and he went on to earn a Master of Education degree in Education Administration from Texas Woman’s University in 1998, a Master of Theology degree from Dallas Theological Seminary in 2003, and a Doctor of Ministry degree from The King’s University in 2013.

The Dallas native was known as more than a “man of God, or spiritual advisor. The multi-talented Frazier, who never met a stranger; was also an educator, musician, producer and mentor.

Born on January 13, 1961 to Vada Glenda Frazier and Roscoe Randall, Frazier became a prolific musician and served as a mentor to fellow musicians throughout Dallas/Fort Worth and across the United States.

During his music career, he served with some of the largest labels and well-known artists as a songwriter, keyboard player, and music producer – including producing under music great Quincy Jones.

In 1995, Frazier earned a Grammy nomination for Gospel Music Producer and received the GMWA Gospel of the Year award for co-producing fellow Texan Kirk Franklin’s multi-platinum debut album: Why We Sing.

He was the keyboardist for a number of years with the band, Atlantic Starr; traveling on tour with Atlantic Starr — appearing in McDonald’s commercials, performing on the hit show “Soul Train,” and much more as a member of the iconic R&B band.

Still keeping his feet firmly planted in his hometown, he was the keyboardist for the local group, The MAC Band, which included Ray Flippin, Mark Harper, Slye Fuller, and The McCampbell Brothers (Ray, Charles, Derrick and Kelvin McCampbell).

The MAC Band is best remembered for their 1988 hit “Roses Are Red” which reached #1 on the U.S. R&B Chart and the Top 10 on the UK Singles Chart.

Frazier then entered the ministry full time, serving as Associate Pastor of Worship and Fine Arts at Concord Church under the late Dr. E. K. Bailey. Music was his first ministry and he also served as Minister of Music for Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church before becoming the founding Pastor of New Beginnings Community Fellowship in Cedar Hill, TX.

Always involved, Frazier served his community in numerous other capacities. He worked for more than 20 years as a Fine Arts Teacher and Campus Administrator for DISD. He was a Chaplain’s Assistant and Placement Specialist for African American Graduates at Dallas Theological Seminary; worked with the Dallas Opera to increase minority recruitment ; taught as an adjunct professor at both Dallas College and Southern Bible Institute & College; served as Chaplain for the Cedar Hill Police Department, and taught music at Eddie Bernice Johnson STEM Academy.

He was also proud to be the #1 fan of what he knew to be the #1 sports team in all the world, rain or shine: his beloved Dallas Cowboys.

Anitra Felicia (“Fe”) Frazier described her husband as a devoted father of three with an amazing sense of humor that he used to make “people laugh so hard that their sides hurt.”

But more than anything, she said, “Rodney’s desire was to see people saved. He loved pouring into people and teaching those who had never encountered Christ for themselves to want to do so.”

Frazier was preceded in death by his mother, Vada G. Frazier; his father, Roscoe Randall; grandparents, Roy Lee Frazier and Lola Hunter Frazier; uncles, Herman M. Frazier and Raymond Frazier; and fur baby, Sebastian Frazier.

His memory will be cherished in the hearts of his wife, Anitra; three children, Rodney Frazier, Jr. (Kelly), Leah Frazier, and Meagan Frazier; two grandchildren, Joshua and Nicholas Frazier; two fur babies, Lexi and Trevor Bernard; special cousin, Jimmie Bender (Robert); three stepsisters and five stepbrothers; and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, dear friends, and church family members, all of whom he loved dearly.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, 6449 University Hills Blvd, Dallas, TX 75241 from 3:00-8:00pm.

The Homegoing Celebration for Dr. Frazier will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023 with a viewing at 9:00 – 11:00am with the service at 11:00am in the Legacy Building at Concord Church, 6808 Pastor Bailey Dr., Dallas, TX 75237.