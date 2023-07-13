Ballers, Celebs and Hip Hop Legends in the Midst

By Eva D. Coleman
Lifestyle & Culture Editor
It was The Big 3 kind of day, and it was good, as co-founder Ice Cube brought the action-packed, professional 3-on-3 basketball tournament to the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on July 1, 2023.
From Hall of Famers Julius “Dr. J” Erving and Nancy Lieberman to The D.O.C. and Errol Spence, Jr.; there were lots of dynamic players, legendary coaches and celebrities in the building. The day also featured a birthday tribute in song to Lieberman, including a cake with sparks flying.
Pop up performances by Dorrough Music, Yella Beezy, Mike Jones and others with salutes to 50 Years of Hip Hop kept the crowd moving as well.
Audience members young and old were thoroughly entertained with what proved to be a great kickoff for the month leading into the Fourth of July holiday.