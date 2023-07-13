Ballers, Celebs and Hip Hop Legends in the Midst

Texas Metro News Lifestlye & Culture Editor Eva D. Coleman with brother Jerald Gray and daughter Evana at The Big 3 games in Dallas on July 1, 2023

By Eva D. Coleman

Lifestyle & Culture Editor

It was The Big 3 kind of day, and it was good, as co-founder Ice Cube brought the action-packed, professional 3-on-3 basketball tournament to the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on July 1, 2023.

Coach Nancy Lieberman’s birthday celebrated during The Big 3 games in Dallas on July 1, 2023 Dorrough Music entertains the crowd during The Big 3 games in Dallas on July 1, 2023 50 Years of Hip Hop celebrated with legendary artist The D.O.C. in the crowd and on the screen during The Big 3 games in Dallas on July 1, 2023

From Hall of Famers Julius “Dr. J” Erving and Nancy Lieberman to The D.O.C. and Errol Spence, Jr.; there were lots of dynamic players, legendary coaches and celebrities in the building. The day also featured a birthday tribute in song to Lieberman, including a cake with sparks flying.

Legends Julius Dr. J Eriving and Nancy Lieberman coaching their teams during The Big 3 games in Dallas on July 1, 2023 Boxing great Errol Spence, Jr. in the crowd and on the screen during The Big 3 games in Dallas on July 1, 2023 Ice Cube welcomes crowd to The Big 3 games in Dallas on July 1, 2023

Pop up performances by Dorrough Music, Yella Beezy, Mike Jones and others with salutes to 50 Years of Hip Hop kept the crowd moving as well.

Audience members young and old were thoroughly entertained with what proved to be a great kickoff for the month leading into the Fourth of July holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT