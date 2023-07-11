Brenda Kaye Parson (June 16, 1957 – July 3, 2023)

Brenda Kaye Parson

Ms. Brenda Parson was born to Mr. Dewitt Parson and Flora Johnson Parson on June 16,1957, in Jacksonville, TX.

On Monday, July 3, 2023, she gracefully answered her call to enter eternal rest. Brenda is proceeded in death by her parents, six brother, three sisters and 1 granddaughter.

Brenda was born and raised in Jacksonville, Texas where she received her education from Fred Douglas and Jacksonville High School, Class of 1976. At a young age Brenda was a member of Bowens Temple Church of the Living God in Jacksonville, Texas. As an adult, Brenda would move to Dallas to live out the rest of her life. Brenda worked as a medical clerk for Parkland Hospital as well as a home health care worker until she became a school crossing guard for DISD until she retired. Brenda loved her family. She was everything to everybody; the neighborhood mom, your favorite cousin, your best friend… you name it, she was it. She went over and beyond helping others, there was nothing she wouldn’t do for her family and friends. Brenda loved cooking for others whether it was family or neighbors. She was a true shepherd. Brenda loved the church she attended, Judea Baptist Church where she was very proud to usher with her favorite Aunt Mildred Bryant. Then finally joining Pearly Gates Baptist Church until her calling.

Brenda leaves to cherish her loving memory three children: Bridget Parson Jones (Deitric) Rowlett, TX, Kerivinnia Cooks Bryant (Trey) Forney, TX, Arabra Rankins of Dallas, TX. Two brothers; Dewitt Parson Jr. (Venita) of Desoto, TX and Willie Parson (May Francis) of Dallas, TX. Three sisters; Flora/Henretta Johnson of Tyler, TX, Sandra Rollins (Ira) of Kyle, TX, and Teresa Harris (Clifford) of Dallas, Texas. Twelve grandkids; Michael McCalister, Zakiya McCalister, Natoria McCalister, Joi Moore, Messiah Moore, Kaliyah Bryant, Dallas Bryant, Trey Bryant II, Esquire Bryant, Yadiel Bryant, Ayden Rankins, and Isaiah Scott. Three great-grandkids; Jarvonus Hogg, Kason Hogg and Kaye McCalister. Godmother, Olivia Ferguson. Three godsisters; Michell Hubbard, Gwen Ferguson and LaShonda Ferguson. One godbrother, Romeo Fergusion and a host of nieces and nephews and family.

ADVERTISEMENT