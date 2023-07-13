Superb Women: Tia Mitchell

You’re going to be seeing and hearing a lot more from Tia Mitchell, especially as we head into the 2024 election. Hailing from Louisville, KY, she is a Washington correspondent and staff writer at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. You might have also seen her on the Washington Journal team on C-Span. Previously this NABJ member worked as the Statehouse Bureau Chief for the Florida Times Union; and Reporter for the Tampa Bay Times. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Florida A&M University where she became a member of the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. A solid team player, she is a born leader with impeccable work ethic and integrity.
