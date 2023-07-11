Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DMN Stories

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson waives hearing to challenge nearly $33,000 property tax bill

The mayor and his wife contested their home’s $1.6 million appraised value and could still pursue arbitration or a lawsuit.

Published

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson speaks during the Dallas City Council’s inauguration ceremony in June 2023.(Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

By Everton Bailey Jr.

A company representing Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s appeal of his home appraisal value dropped its challenge the day of a board review, leaving the estimated property tax bill at nearly $33,000.

A Dallas County Appraisal Review Board panel was scheduled Monday to consider the appeal from the mayor and his wife of the appraised value of their more than 5,000-square-foot White Rock Lake area home, but the case never got to the group, said Cheryl Jordan, director of community relations with the Dallas Central Appraisal District.

“The property tax agent agreed to leave the value as is and waived their right to an ARB hearing,” Jordan said. She said she didn’t know why the challenge was dropped. Still, the Johnsons have up to 60 days to contest the appraised home value further via arbitration or a lawsuit, Jordan said.

Toby Toler with Toler Company, a property tax consulting firm representing the Johnsons, declined to comment after the hearing Monday on behalf of his clients on possible next steps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson and his wife contested the appraised value of their home to try to lower their estimated property tax bill of around $33,000. The home, which they have owned since 2012, was appraised at nearly $1.6 million. Around 28% of the property taxes would go to the city.

Mayor Johnson, in a late Sunday newsletter, said all city homeowners should consider protesting their homes’ appraised value.

Johnson and his office didn’t respond to requests for comment Friday from The Dallas Morning News about his appeal but instead confirmed the protest in a late Sunday newsletter. His office didn’t immediately respond Monday to The News’ inquiry about the home nor explain why a response came first in a newsletter.

“Every Dallas homeowner deserves a fair and accurate appraisal of his or her home’s value,” Johnson said in a statement in his newsletter. “And the Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD) needs your factual input and evidence to ensure the tax roll is accurate.”

He also encouraged residents to seek property tax consultants to see whether they qualify for one or more exemptions that could lower their property tax bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson, last month during the inauguration for the Dallas City Council, said one of goals for his latest term was to push for Dallas having the lowest property tax rate among major cities in the North Texas area.

Of the ten largest cities in Texas, Dallas’ property tax rate is the second-highest, behind only El Paso. Dallas’ rate is 74.58 cents per $100 valuation.

Property tax relief is a hot topic locally, as well as statewide.

State lawmakers reached a deal Monday during a special legislative session to cut property taxes for 5.7 million Texas homeowners.

The deadline to contest any action taken by the Appraisal District has passed.

ADVERTISEMENT
This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas- at the bottom.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Sha'Carri Richardson Sha'Carri Richardson

DMN Stories

Sha’Carri Richardson wins 200m prelim at Outdoor Championships, continues dominance

Richardson, a Carter alum, also won the 100-meter title Friday.

3 days ago

DMN Stories

Shooting after Fourth of July festival in Fort Worth leaves 3 dead, 8 wounded

A total of 11 people were shot, including 10 adults and one child.

July 6, 2023
An 1831 print of the Declaration of Independence An 1831 print of the Declaration of Independence

DMN Stories

Our beloved American mess

American democracy isn’t a fairytale, but we still strive for a more perfect union.

July 4, 2023
Uvalde shooting response Uvalde shooting response

DMN Stories

Judge orders release of records on Uvalde shooting response

The records could provide further information on the “systemic failures” of law enforcement as they responded to Texas’ deadliest school shooting.

July 1, 2023
Advertisement