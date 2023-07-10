Brandon Bailey (September 15, 1974 ~ June 26, 2023)

Brandon Bailey

Brandon Nakia Bailey was born on September 15, 1974 to Gloria D. and Thomas Earl Bailey. Brandon started his love for the drums at 3 years old, drumming to Sesame Street and Soul Train on his mother’s pots and pans.

He united with Community First Baptist Church (CFBC) under the leadership of Reverend C.H. Gerald and Reverend M.O. Gerald, where he was also baptized. At age 7, Brandon began playing the drums for all the church choirs at CFBC. Brandon attended elementary school through high school in the Arlington Independent School District, graduating from James Bowie High School in 1994. Through his love for music, Brandon marched in bands at UTA and TCU, and has won numerous awards performing all kinds of music. He was a founding member of the band Highpoint, where he played the drums and recorded an album, Storyteller.

He later joined the US Army in 2005, serving until being honorably discharged in 2013. In 2007, he joined the Sheriff’s Department in Dallas County, and worked there until February 2023. Brandon received his Bachelors in Criminal Justice from Kaplan University.

A strong believer and follower of Christ, Brandon united with Greater Community First Baptist Church on May 24, 2023.

He leaves to cherish his memory: Former wife and friend, Christina Elizabeth Bailey; his mother Gloria Dean Hicks both of Arlington, Texas; father, Thomas Earl Bailey (preceded him in death); daughters, Khadijah Feast (Josh) of Capitol Heights, Maryland, Madison Elizabeth Bailey and Savanna Ward, of Arlington, Texas. Sons, Brandon Marshall Bailey and Preston Nakia Bailey, of Arlington, Texas, and Ethan James. He also leaves to cherish his memory, six grandchildren. Sisters, Shannon Kaila Wright, Lisa Michelle Lewis, and Dana Maria Bailey Roberts (Gary), of Dallas, Texas. Brothers, Casey Nakema Wright (Maria) of Burleson, Texas; Donald Douglas Wright (Ann) of Vicksburg, Mississippi, Donnell Douglas Wright (Myra) of Bartlett, Tennessee, Keith Malone Wright of Nashville, Tennessee; Rev. Thomas Levon Blaylock (Tanya) of Tyler, Texas; Stephen Dewayne Bailey, Eric Jerrod Bailey, and John Allen Bailey (Whitney) of Dallas, TX, ; and a host of relatives and friends.

