Spotlight Story

Black Business: L Thompkins Consulting

Published

L Thompkis Consulting Founder and CEO LaTara Thompkins
LaTara Thompkins is the Founder and CEO of L Thompkins Consulting a business consulting firm to helping clients set up their new business or nonprofit. LaTara says, “My clients are coming through with vision and purpose. She says most of her clients have been waiting and scared, thinking they have to have all of the answers before they start. LaTara wants to help you establish your nonprofit or LLC. If you’re ready to make your dream a reality, contact LaTara at 972-322-5413, inbox her on Facebook and Instagram, @lthompkinsconsulting, or email: lthompkinsconsulting@gmail.com

Texas Metro News

