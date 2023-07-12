Black Business: L Thompkins Consulting

LaTara Thompkins is the Founder and CEO of L Thompkins Consulting a business consulting firm to helping clients set up their new business or nonprofit. LaTara says, “My clients are coming through with vision and purpose. She says most of her clients have been waiting and scared, thinking they have to have all of the answers before they start. LaTara wants to help you establish your nonprofit or LLC. If you’re ready to make your dream a reality, contact LaTara at 972-322-5413, inbox her on Facebook and Instagram, @lthompkinsconsulting, or email: lthompkinsconsulting@gmail.com
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Spotlight Story
Absolutely Edible Cakes is the home of the Sweet Potato Thang. Nikita Jackson, better known as “Nikki J.” is the creator and owner of...
Spotlight Story
Smokin As Good Eats was established in 2016, by the husband and wife team, Richard and Debra Aaron. Somkin As is a great southern...
Spotlight Story
Infinity Commercial Cleaning Services is more than just cleaning, their experienced and highly trained professionals are dedicated to providing top-notch cleaning solutions tailored to...
Spotlight Story
Marquette’s Creative Parties is a locally run Event Planning Service that specializes in bringing your dream event to reality. They are a small business...