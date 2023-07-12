Superb Women: Brandy Star Merriweather

Brandy Star Merriweather’s name is so appropriate because she is definitely a star. Young, gifted and Black, Brandy is an entrepreneur, business leader and student. Brandy is Founder and Senior Publicist of BStarPR where she led publicity efforts for top brand and GenZ digital creators. Hailing from Atlanta, GA, she attended St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School, Grayson High School and Clark Atlanta University – studying Marketing & Publicity, International Business. A member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Brandy is a senior public relations executive for the Merriweather Company – BStarPR and she has also enjoyed stints as an associate account manager at Fuse, a junior publicist at BIZ 3 Publicity and as a College Marketer at Sony Music Entertainment; among others. Personality, professionalism and work ethic; she’s got it all!
