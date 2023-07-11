Connect with us

Parkland Provides Access to Mammograms

Parkland Health recently celebrated the success of their first Mammogram Summit by screening 105 women and providing education information from a panel of doctors.

First row left to right : Jenni Burnes, Aeisha Taylor, Cassandra Gonzales, Demeisha Crowley- Antoinette Williams and Dr. Vivian Johnson celebrate with Parkland Health staff members after they screen 105 women during their first Mammography Summit.

By Sylvia Dunnavant Hines

“The reason we chose to have our first Mammography Summit was to increase access for women getting mammograms,” said Vivian Johnson, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services for Parkland Health.

According to Johnson, Parkland Health started their first expanded program on Mother’s Day weekend, and screened 117 women. The Saturday project will conitnue once a month and women can still schedule mammograms at their clinic on the website at Parkland Health or call 214-266-3333.

Parkland Health is also looking for 100 Breast Health Ambassadors to help with their outreach efforts. Organizations or individuals interested in supporting this effort can also sign up on the Parkland Health website. 

