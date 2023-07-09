Connect with us

Gwendolyn Faye Gillaspie (May 29, 1954 – June 27, 2023)

Gwendolyn Faye Gillaspie
May 29, 1954 – June 27, 2023

Gwendolyn Faye Gillaspie
Gwendolyn Faye Gillaspie

Gwendolyn Faye Gillaspie was born to Fred L. Jackson, Sr. and Katherine Jackson on May 29, 1954, in Dallas, Texas. She was the eighth child of nine children. Gwendolyn was raised and adopted by her uncle and aunt, Wilton C. Black and Emma L. Black.

Gwendolyn graduated from South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, Texas.

She was employed by Southland Life Insurance Company for many years. She later was employed and retired from Preston Plaza Surgery Center.

Gwendolyn accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She was a member of Northeast Bible Church for over ten years. Gwendolyn loved the Lord and her family. She was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and sister.

God sent a “Sweet Chariot” to carry her home on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Gwendolyn was preceded in death by: her parents, Fred and Katherine Jackson, Wilton and Emma Black; brothers, Wilton Chandler and Stanley Jackson; sisters, Ellen Chandler Kershaw, Janie Monday and Diana Jackson.

Gwendolyn leaves to cherish her memories: two sons; Derek Gillaspie (Dekedria), and Anthony Faggins, siblings; Fred Jackson, Jr., Freddie Cox, Ollie Jo Brooks, and Melanie Jackson; granddaughters; Kynsasha Ebedekeme (Obaro), Makenna, Addisyn and Myah; grandson; Derek Gillaspie, Jr.; great grandchildren; Chloe and Aubrey. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends that she loved and who loved her deeply.

