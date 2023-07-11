Black Business: Smokin’ As Good Eats

Smokin As Good Eats was established in 2016, by the husband and wife team, Richard and Debra Aaron.

Somkin As is a great southern flavor that was born out of Richard and Debra’s great love for making people happy with what they serve as Texas-style smoked meats. Some of the best-tasting smoked meats and soulful sides you’ll ever find. You will find something that will satisfy your tastebuds. Check out their menu online where you can order your favorites.

https://smokinasgoodeats.com/ 324 E. Belt Line Rd. DeSoto, 469-447-8235 or email: info@smokinasgoodeats.com