Superb Women: Chelsea Lenora White

Chelsea Lenora White is the Business Manager and Entertainment Editor of the Houston Forward Times. A native Texas, hailing from Houston where she attended the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, she earned her bachelor’s degree in music at Loyola University in New Orleans. From there, she went on to become a national charting recording artist, showcasing her writing and vocal skills. Chelsea Lenora is smart (graduated with honors), beautiful (actually gorgeous), and you have to check out some of her music and performance! She is also socially-conscious, actively engaged in her community and a champion of the Black Press.