Big 3 Makes Dallas Stop

By Dorothy J. Gentry
Photos: Charles “City” Gbadebo

Dallas Maverick Jaden Hardy
Big 3 Halftime Show

Hip-hop music legend and Dallas native The D.O.C., Houston’s own Mike Jones, local musical artists such as Dorrough and Yella Beezy, Dallas Maverick Jaden Hardy, and, of course, Ice Cube himself, were just a handful of the familiar faces seen during last week’s Big 3 stop in Dallas.

The 3-on-3 basketball league, co-founded by Ice Cube and now in its sixth season, made a stop in Dallas recently, playing six games during the “Summer of Fire” at American Airlines Center.

The games returned to Dallas and the AAC after making a stop in Frisco last year. Big 3 has visited D/FW Metroplex all six years of its existence.

The DOC and Ice Cube at Big 3 in Dallas
 “We’ve been there every year and they’ve helped us launch this league, to be honest. We get a lot of support,” Ice Cube told the media.

Dallas fans were treated to the usual high-flying basketball antics of Big 3 players like Swaggy P, Michael Beasley and Royce White. The audience sang Happy Birthday to Dallas native Nancy Lieberman, a two-time Olympian, three-time All-American and a Naismith and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer. Lieberman, the head coach of BIG 3’s Power, led her team to the BIG 3  championship in 2018.

In addition, as part of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary Celebration this year, Ice Cube brought out national and local rappers and artists during the day. Lancaster High School graduate Dorrough performed his hit “Ice Cream Paint Job” during halftime. Rapper Mike Jones from Houston also performed, thrilling fans who sang along to his hit “Back Then.” Dallas rappers Yella Beezy and Lil Will were also featured performers, and the one and only The D.O.C. took pictures and signed autographs.

Bivouac Head Coach Gary Payton and team - Big 3 Dallas
The Big 3 season continues over the next several weeks with stops in Tennessee, Florida, Massachusetts and more. Playoffs will be held in Washington, D.C. and its championship will be held for the first time in London.

(left to right) Dallas music artists The DOC and Yella Beezy at Big 3 in Dallas
(left to right) Dallas music artists The DOC and Yella Beezy
at Big 3 in Dallas

