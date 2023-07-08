Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Bobbie Jean Chavers 

May 25, 1939 — June 28, 2023

Published

Bobbie Jean Chavers
Bobbie Jean Chavers

Mrs. Bobbie Jean Williams Chavers is the daughter of Mr. Laurine Williams Sr, and Mrs. Cora Williams. She was the sixth child of fourteen children born to this family, in Jonesville, Texas.

She confessed a hope in Christ at an early age under the pastorate of the late Rev. D.H. King at Strickland Spring Baptist Church in Marshall, Texas. She then united with Jerusalem Baptist Church, True Fellowship Baptist Church, and Carver Heights Baptist Church. Later in life, she became a faithful member of The New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the illustrious Pastor M. L. Curry until her untimely death. Bobbie loved serving within her church, she was a Deaconess, a member of the Mass Choir, a member of Mission 1 as well as she served as the President of the Pastor’s Years in the Ministry committee for several years.

Bobbie attended Elementary School, High School and College in Marshall, Texas. She received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Wiley College and later received a Master of Education degree in Elementary with a Kindergarten Endorsement from East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas. “Thanks goes to my brother Laurine Williams Jr. for encouraging me to get this special degree, ‘I love him”.

Bobbie’s professional career with Dallas Independent School District as a teacher extended for a period of 34 years. She began her teaching career in 1962 at Roger Q. Mills Elementary School. After the birth of her son, she taught at John Neely Bryan until her retirement in 1996. She was a member of several organizations, The Classroom Teachers of Dallas, Texas State Teachers Association and National Education of Dallas, Texas.

She was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Albert Chavers Sr, a union to which one child was born, Albert Chavers Jr. and two adopted grand-daughters, KaShundalin (Chavers) Johnson and Sharity Chavers.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Albert Chavers Sr, her parents Laurine Williams Sr. and Cora Mitchell Williams, sisters, Oretha Arrington, Margrett Crowe, Lena Mae Smith, brothers Laurine Williams Jr, Willie James Williams, Larncell Williams Sr., and Tommy Williams Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Albert Chavers Jr., daughters, KaShundalin (Chavers) Johnson (Edward) and Sharity Chavers (Dall), her grandchildren, Marquess Smith Jr, Keylan Johnson, Keyon Johnson, De’Cembr Gilstrap, Majical Gilstrap and Edward Johnson III, her sisters, Corine Guignard and Iretha Allen, her brothers, Orestia Williams (Linda), Charles Williams (Dorothy), Walter Williams and Rickey Williams (Sherry), 2 close friends Grace Zeno and Daisy Williams, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and church members.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

PEETRA ADAMESHA TUCKER PEETRA ADAMESHA TUCKER

Obits

PEETRA ADAMESHA TUCKER (November 18, 1996 — July 1, 2023)

PEETRA ADAMESHA TUCKER A loving Daughter, Sister & Friend departed this life peacefully on July 1, 2023 at the age of 26. November 18,...

3 days ago
Evangelist Tracy E. Hines Evangelist Tracy E. Hines

Obits

Evangelist Tracy E. Hines

November 23, 1967 - June 28, 2023

4 days ago
Rev. Dr. Stephen Charles Nash Rev. Dr. Stephen Charles Nash

Obits

Rev. Dr. Stephen Charles Nash, Sr.

Long time Dallas area clergy and civic leader known nationwide for his prophetic preaching, teaching and writing skills, Rev. Dr. Stephen Charles Nash, Sr.,...

5 days ago
Tyrone LaWayne Washington Tyrone LaWayne Washington

Obits

Tyrone LaWayne Washington

10/10/1981 - 06/17/2023

6 days ago
Advertisement