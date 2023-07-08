Bobbie Jean Chavers

Mrs. Bobbie Jean Williams Chavers is the daughter of Mr. Laurine Williams Sr, and Mrs. Cora Williams. She was the sixth child of fourteen children born to this family, in Jonesville, Texas.

She confessed a hope in Christ at an early age under the pastorate of the late Rev. D.H. King at Strickland Spring Baptist Church in Marshall, Texas. She then united with Jerusalem Baptist Church, True Fellowship Baptist Church, and Carver Heights Baptist Church. Later in life, she became a faithful member of The New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the illustrious Pastor M. L. Curry until her untimely death. Bobbie loved serving within her church, she was a Deaconess, a member of the Mass Choir, a member of Mission 1 as well as she served as the President of the Pastor’s Years in the Ministry committee for several years.

Bobbie attended Elementary School, High School and College in Marshall, Texas. She received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Wiley College and later received a Master of Education degree in Elementary with a Kindergarten Endorsement from East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas. “Thanks goes to my brother Laurine Williams Jr. for encouraging me to get this special degree, ‘I love him”.

Bobbie’s professional career with Dallas Independent School District as a teacher extended for a period of 34 years. She began her teaching career in 1962 at Roger Q. Mills Elementary School. After the birth of her son, she taught at John Neely Bryan until her retirement in 1996. She was a member of several organizations, The Classroom Teachers of Dallas, Texas State Teachers Association and National Education of Dallas, Texas.

She was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Albert Chavers Sr, a union to which one child was born, Albert Chavers Jr. and two adopted grand-daughters, KaShundalin (Chavers) Johnson and Sharity Chavers.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Albert Chavers Sr, her parents Laurine Williams Sr. and Cora Mitchell Williams, sisters, Oretha Arrington, Margrett Crowe, Lena Mae Smith, brothers Laurine Williams Jr, Willie James Williams, Larncell Williams Sr., and Tommy Williams Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Albert Chavers Jr., daughters, KaShundalin (Chavers) Johnson (Edward) and Sharity Chavers (Dall), her grandchildren, Marquess Smith Jr, Keylan Johnson, Keyon Johnson, De’Cembr Gilstrap, Majical Gilstrap and Edward Johnson III, her sisters, Corine Guignard and Iretha Allen, her brothers, Orestia Williams (Linda), Charles Williams (Dorothy), Walter Williams and Rickey Williams (Sherry), 2 close friends Grace Zeno and Daisy Williams, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and church members.