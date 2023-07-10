Superb Woman: Stefanie Major McGregor

Stefanie Major McGregor

Stefanie Major McGregor is a shareholder and co-chair of the commercial litigation section in the Dallas office of Godwin Bowman PC. She received a B.S. in Political Science from Texas A&M University and she received a J.D. from Loyola University New Orleans School of Law in 2002. Stefanie has been honored six times with selection to Thomson Reuters’ Texas Rising Stars, which recognizes the top young attorneys in the State of Texas. She has served as an appellate attorney for Baron & Budd, P.C. and a senior research attorney for the Louisiana Supreme Court. Stefanie is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Dallas Bar Association, Dallas Association of Young Lawyers,The Network of Empowered Women and J.L. Turner Legal Association. She is a former member of the Junior League of Dallas and a volunteer for Genesis Women’s Shelter and Promise House.