PEETRA ADAMESHA TUCKER (November 18, 1996 — July 1, 2023)

PEETRA ADAMESHA TUCKER

PEETRA ADAMESHA TUCKER A loving Daughter, Sister & Friend departed this life peacefully on July 1, 2023 at the age of 26.

November 18, 1996, God blessed LaTosha with a beautiful baby girl that would touch the lives of many others. Her name is Peetra AdaMesha Tucker!

Peetra was a kind and loving Person with a huge heart, always smiling, thinking of others & willing to help anyone at any time! November 2010 A blessing was bestowed upon Peetra and siblings (Quisha & Gregory Jr.) in the form of a Father, Guy Washington, who stood beside her mother to help instill strong character, compassion, and the perseverance needed to always want more in life. 

Because of her dedication to help others, Peetra became a CNA to continue to share her gift of love & compassion to those who needed it most. Peetra’s love will continue to prosper through her beautiful children of 3, DeCorain Lockett (6yrs), Cambryella Smith (18 mo), and Cam’Arie Washington (7 days). 

Peetra is also survived by her parents LaTosha and Guy Washington (Gregory Tucker Sr.), 

Her sisters and brothers Mar’Quisha Peeples (Ronnie), TaMia Washington, Gregory Tucker Jr, Corinthian Washington, Gracelynn Tucker, Cheyenne Tucker, Danea Tallent, Kenoshia Lewis, & Demetria Sanders, a host of Nephews, Nieces, relatives and friends whom she loved Dearly.

She is proceeded in death by her brothers Cameren Thomas and Kiran Johnson and her Grandmothers, Shirley Thomas and Elizabeth Foster.

