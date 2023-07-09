Black Business: Marquette’s Creative Parties & Events

Marquette’s Creative Parties is a locally run Event Planning Service that specializes in bringing your dream event to reality. They are a small business that produces big business results. Their specialty services include Weddings, baby showers, corporate events, all-age birthdays, graduations, and so much more. Marquette’s ensures quality work and service. They are local in the Southern Dallas area in Cedar Hill. Check out the website.
