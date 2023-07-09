Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Marquette’s Creative Parties & Events

Published

Marquette’s Creative Parties & Events

Marquette’s Creative Parties is a locally run Event Planning Service that specializes in bringing your dream event to reality. They are a small business that produces big business results. Their specialty services include Weddings, baby showers, corporate events, all-age birthdays, graduations, and so much more. Marquette’s ensures quality work and service. They are local in the Southern Dallas area in Cedar Hill. Check out the website.

https://www.marquettesevents.com/

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Latrice Love Latrice Love

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Latrice Love, Marketing Consultant

Meet Latrice Love, Marketing Consultant. Latrice has been in digital marketing for the last decade, she built a clean beauty brand from the ground...

1 day ago
Diva’s Closet Diva’s Closet

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Diva’s Closet

In fashion, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but quality should never be a compromise. At Diva’s Closet no matter what you’re...

2 days ago
Chef Ches Catering & more Chef Ches Catering & more

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Chef Ches Catering & more

Chef Ches serves a Classic American Grill with a Fort Worth TX Twist. Wings, Burgers, Tex Mex, and Breakfast. Chef has a daily changing...

3 days ago
Grands Kitchen Grands Kitchen

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Grands Kitchen

Gran’s Kitchen is based in Dallas and specializes in home-cooked meals delivered weekly. They also prepare family-style meals for events such as, but not limited...

4 days ago
Advertisement