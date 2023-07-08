Teens Taking Oral Contraceptives Likely to See a 130% Increase in Depression

By Robyn Craig

A new study has shown that women who began taking birth control during their teen years are likely to see a 130% increase in depression.

As a result of a four-year study, it was found that women who had used oral contraception before they turned 20 had a higher rate of depression than women who had never used oral contraception. The study also revealed that teenagers who were taking oral contraceptives also saw an “increased incidence” of depression even after they stopped taking pills.

According to the lead researcher of the study Therese Johansson of the Department of Immunology, Genetics, and Pathology at Uppsala University, “The powerful influence of contraceptive pills on teenagers can be ascribed to the hormonal changes caused by puberty. As women in that age group have already experienced substantial hormonal changes, they can be more receptive not only to hormonal changes but also to other life experiences.”

Although this study only focused on oral contraceptives, Johansson stated that research must be done on other contraception options, including the IUD and birth control implant.

“Since we only investigated combined contraceptive pills in this study, we cannot draw conclusions about other contraceptive options, such as mini pills, contraceptive patches, hormonal spirals, vaginal rings or contraceptive rods. In a future study, we plan to examine different formulations and methods of administration. Our ambition in comparing different contraceptive methods is to give women even more information to help them make well-informed decisions about their contraceptive options,” Johansson stated.

This report comes after many women have been expressing the various health concerns surrounding modern birth control options.

In another study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, it was revealed that teens with ADHD were at a higher risk of developing depression when they used oral contraceptives. It has caused many women to question the risk and reward balance of birth control options.

This has caused a demand for non-hormonal birth control options, however, there is still a lack of options available. Jill Purdie, an OB/GYN and medical director at Pediatrix Medical Group explained to Popular Science magazine that there is a lack of funding and research behind non-hormonal birth control options for women over the past few decades.

“When you look at non-hormonal options, they are around the 80 to 89 percent range while your hormonal options are all going to be

95 percent or better,” Purdie said.

Options like this have resulted in many women opting out of birth control as a whole or looking into other options like the copper IUD that contains nonadditional hormones.

Are you depressed?

However, with a lack of options, it can result in having no option but hormonal birth control, typically oral contraception. Therefore, it is important to keep an eye out for your mental health during the duration of taking these medications.

When it comes to looking out for depression, here are a few warning signs to look out for.

Psychological symptoms include feeling hopeless and helpless, having suicidal thoughts, or finding it difficult to make decisions. Physical symptoms include changes in your appetite, lack of energy, and disturbed sleep. Social symptoms include neglecting your favorite hobbies, avoiding contact with your loved ones, and difficulties in your family or home life.

If you or someone you know is suffering from depression, please do not hesitate to seek treatment from healthcare professionals so that you can receive adequate treatment, as well as look at alternative birth control options if that is your preference. There are many other available treatments and alternatives that can help you navigate the pregnancy prevention space.

