Superb Woman: Betty Smith

Betty Smith hails from Tallahassee, FL and graduated from Godby High School before going on to study at Florida A&M University where she was initiated into the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Affectionately known as “Boo,” Betty is a recent retiree who was known for being efficient, productive and a team player. She enjoys traveling, spending time with her grandchildren and doing community service work. An active member of the Tallahassee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, and her church; Betty works hard and smart. There’s no drama with her and she’s very dependable and supportive.
