Several D/FW Metroplex Athletes Selected in NBA Draft



Photos: NBA Draft Guide

Jalen Wilson Cason Wallace Anthony Black

Several basketball players from the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex were selected in last week’s NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Anthony Black was picked #6 overall by the Orlando Magic. Black attended Coppell High School before transferring to Duncanville High School. He went on to play one year at Arkansas before declaring for the NBA Draft.

The 10th overall pick in the draft was Cason Wallace who played basketball at Richardson High School then went on to Kentucky for a year. He was picked 10th overall by the Dallas Mavericks then traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jordan Walsh Keyonte George Marcus Sasser Mike Miles

Keyonte George was picked 16th by the Utah Jazz. George played three years at Lewisville High School before transferring his senior year to IMG Academy. He played one year at Baylor University before declaring for the NBA Draft.

The 25th overall pick went to the Memphis Grizzlies who picked Marcus Sasser from Red Oak High School. He played four years at the University of Houston after graduating from Red Oak. During his four years, the Houston Cougars made the NCAA Tournament three times. They made the Final Four in 2021.

Jordan Walsh from DeSoto was picked 38th overall in the NBA Draft. He attended Faith Family Academy in Oak Cliff for three years before playing his senior year in Missouri at Link Academy. He played one year at Arkansas.

Jalen Wilson, who attended Denton Guyer, was picked 51st overall by the Brooklyn Nets. He played college basketball at Kansas and won the NCAA tournament in 2022.

Mike Miles, a TCU point guard who played for Lancaster High School, was not drafted but reportedly signed a free agent contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

