Luka Doncic Proposes to Girlfriend Anamaria Goltes

By Dorothy J. Gentry

Dallas Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic announced his engagement via Instagram on Friday to his longtime girlfriend.

Doncic, 23 and girlfriend Anamaria Goltes are both from Slovenia and met as young children. In the Instagram post, Doncic posted a heart and a ring emoji, along with “7.7” Friday was July 7 (seventh month, seventh day) and Doncic wears Number 77 for the Mavs.