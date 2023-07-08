Connect with us

Black Business: Latrice Love, Marketing Consultant

Latrice Love Digital Marketing Consultant

Meet Latrice Love, Marketing Consultant. Latrice has been in digital marketing for the last decade, she built a clean beauty brand from the ground up and coached countless women who want to build a business that lasts and with an impact to match. If you’re a woman on a mission to build an impactful business without wasting time and money on strategies that don’t work, this space is for you. In the last 5 years as a business strategist and digital consultant Latrice has created a space where women with businesses of all sizes can thrive. If this is what you’re looking for visit her website.

https://www.lovelatrice.com/

