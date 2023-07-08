Superb Woman: Doreen Hilburn

Doreen Hilburn

Doreen Hilburn is a world traveler. A native Jersey Girl, she graduated from East Orange High School and then she was off to Kean University. She has enjoyed stints at Con-Way Freight, and Envoy Airlines. A mother and grandmother, Doreen loves music and having fun, but she also loves taking care of business. Doreen is known for a sweet personality that is friendly and courteous, but also no-nonsense. She is a team player but also a born leader, who can stand on her own and perform at the highest standard.