Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Cheryl Gillespie

Published

Cheryl Gillespie

Cheryl Gillespie is Dallas’ finest!  She attended David W. Carter High School and Human Service Magnet School. Cheryl went on to study at Dallas Baptist University, EL Centro College, Paul Quinn College and Texas Woman’s University. A social worker by  profession, Cheryl is a people person who knows no strangers. She’s organized, community oriented, socially-conscious and involved with a volunteer spirit.  Stylish, confident, fun-loving, beautiful and a joy to be around; her infectious laughter makes her the life of any gathering. Cheryl is also an influencer.  Her impeccable style will have you camera-ready at any gathering.

