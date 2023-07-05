Rev. Dr. Stephen Charles Nash, Sr.

Long time Dallas area clergy and civic leader known nationwide for his prophetic

preaching, teaching and writing skills, Rev. Dr. Stephen Charles Nash, Sr., has died after a long

illness. Rev. Dr. Nash served as President of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (IMA) of Greater Dallas and Vicinity for over 25 years succeeding the late Rev. S.M. Wright.

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Rev. Nash grew up and attended public schools in Muskogee, Oklahoma, before attending Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma where he majored in Vocal Music. His extensive Texas connection started in 1969 as a student at Bishop College in Dallas. From Bishop College (now the site of Paul Quinn College) he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Religion and Philosophy.

Rev. Dr. Nash earned double Master of Arts Degrees in Biblical Studies and Divinity from Aspen Theological Seminary in Aurora, Colorado. He earned a Master of Arts in Religious Education, Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Degree in Urban Ministries, and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Degree in Christian Education. Both degrees were earned from Aspen Theological Seminary in Aurora, Colorado. Rev. Dr. Nash earned the third Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Christian Counseling from Survine Ministries Bible College and Theological Seminary, Aurora, Colorado. Rev. Dr. Nash received two Honorary degrees: Doctor of Divinity Degree from Aspen Theological Seminary; and Doctor of Divinity Degree from Vision International University (Dallas Chapter) located in Ramona, California.

The Bishop College exposure eventually led to Rev. Nash serving as the Pastor of Mt. Tabor

Baptist Church in Dallas where he was Senior Pastor for over 29 years.

“We lost a legend,” said Rev. David E. Wilson, Senior Pastor Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church

and current President of IMA. “Our membership and the Dallas community will miss his insight

and caring for the community.”

An accomplished gospel vocalist, preacher, and teacher, Rev. Dr. Nash was a voracious reader, skilled writer and author. Other preachers at the local, state and national levels often requested the text of his sermons as well as workshop lectures.

His first book entitled, A Stewardship Primer (textbook for the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc. Department of Christian Education, course #206 for all levels) was published in 1988. His other works include A Black Man’s Place In The Son, Ebony On The Scene, Positives From The Black Corner, A Major Entrustment, The First Church Black, The Call Back: God First Volume I, The Call Back: God First Volume II, In Light of Biblical History formerly Obama Mania: In Light of Biblical History and an unpublished work entitled “The High Call To Caring”. In addition, Rev. Dr. Nash released a gospel recording entitled “Now I’m Saved”.

“Dr. Nash was a great President, visionary leader and friend, said Rev. Dr. Kirthell Roberts, President, Baptist Missionary and Education Convention of Texas. “A good man leaves an inheritance for his grandchildren; Dr. Nash went the extra mile by leaving a leadership road map,” Roberts added.

Rev. Dr. Nash served as President Emeritus of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Greater Dallas & Vicinity; President Emeritus of the Baptist Missionary and Education State Convention of Texas; he served as Executive Committee Member and Board Member, National Baptist Convention USA, Inc.; Moderator Emeritus of the Northwestern District Baptist Association.

“Rev. Nash served as an active member of the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc. Board and part of my Executive Leadership Team,” said Rev. Dr. Jerry Young, President of the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc. “We will miss his devotion and leadership.”

Besides serving as a former Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Board Director, he has received numerous certificates, recognitions and awards. Survivors include daughter Angela Nash, son Rev. S.C. “Chuck” Nash, Jr. and their mother Brenda K. Lynch, Ed.D., and six grandchildren; plus, a host of relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers tax-deductible contributions can be made to Horeb Home Care CDC, P.O. Box 1146 DeSoto, Texas 75115. Horeb Home Care is a nonprofit community preservation outreach organization that exists to assist seniors and other low-to-moderate income homeowners with minor home repairs.