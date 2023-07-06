FAITHFUL UTTERANCES: I Shall Not Be Moved

When I was a child, I remember hearing the song, I Shall Not Be Moved, at church. As a child, I didn’t understand the power of these songs and their lyrics but as I’ve gotten older, they represent so much of our collective and personal histories. I remember the elders’ voices and the emotion that went into each word of the song. Those songs were more than just tunes but they were an expression of the pain they experienced. These hymns are legacies handed down to each generation to remember the journey and never forget God.

Somewhere along the way, we’ve buried those songs in favor of the contemporary. We need both.

The song is based on two scriptures—Jeremiah 17: 7-8 and Psalm 1:1-3: “But blessed is the one who trusts in the LORD, whose confidence is in him. They will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream. It does not fear when heat comes; its leaves are always green. It has no worries in a year of drought and never fails to bear fruit” and “That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither –whatever they do prospers.”

I was honored to share thoughts on this topic at the D CEO Women’s Symposium. Several things stood out that I shared with the audience of 500+:

Trees go through seasons and transitions. Trees begin as seeds and go through several transitions before we see the final result. They germinate, become seedlings, and saplings, and then they mature. In maturity, they produce flowers, fruit, or nuts. Trees then reproduce and finally go through decline only to begin the process all over again. Just like trees, we too, go through seasons. It’s important to know your season and understand that your life at 20 will not be the same at 50. Both are valuable experiences and should not be negated.

Trees face storms. Trees deal with broken limbs or damage. The bark can be torn off. And though there may be visible wounds, it isn’t fatal to the tree. Trees recover from damage We go through storms that may cause pressure and pain but if we remain committed and connected, we can withstand the storms life brings.

Trees are rooted. Depth is not determined by the background of the tree. All trees can develop a deep root system if soil conditions allow. It doesn’t matter where we come from, our ability to grow is a choice. We can grow if we do not run from the obstacles that life presents. Our growth allows us to be rooted. It’s also important to note that what feeds us is what will sustain our growth. It’s not just about our physical diets, if we are not being fed properly mentally, emotionally, and spiritually, we will not have strong roots. When the storms come, we will be blown away.

Trees planted by the water have characteristics that we can learn from—They nourish, refresh, thrive, and not only give life but offer shade. These trees even in drought, endure. They bear fruit and have a strong root system. Are we bearing fruit? Mentoring, Coaching, and Sponsoring Others? Are we resting to replenish? Do we have a strong connection to others that can sustain us?

Trees understand the power of connection. In Utah, the largest organism on earth exists, the Pando. It is an aspen tree forest that has 47,000 trees with millions of leaves connected through one root system. We, too, may be individuals but we must understand that like the Pando, our power is in the collective. Dr. King reminds us that our lives are interconnected and that our success is dependent on one another. Our lives must reflect this connect edness. Ultimately, we are designed to be in community and we need each other to survive. Trees can serve as teachers for our lives. Storms will come. Transitions happen. Stay rooted and connected to The Source, God, and if we do not wither and remain steadfast, we will prosper!

Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew is the President of Soulstice Consultancy, the Founder of the Reconciliation and Restoration Foundation, and the author of four books.

ADVERTISEMENT