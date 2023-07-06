Superb Woman: ANDREA WILEY

ANDREA WILEY

Andrea Wiley is a Professional Educator, Coach, Curriculum Specialist, and Freelance Writer. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and Education from University of Texas at Austin where she was an honor student. She also received her Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from Teachers College at Columbia University. She has worked at Richardson West Junior High, Yang Huang Qing International High School, and Frisco ISD. Andrea cares about students and their learning experience.