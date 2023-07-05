MY TRUTH: There’s a new chairman!

Levi Henry and Bobby Henry, Sr

Bobby Henry Sr., brought tears to his 91-year-old father’s eyes.

Everyone waited in anticipation for the results of the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s (NNPA) election last weekend in Nashville.

A Henry victory would put the icing on the cake of a relationship that began when the senior publisher became a member more than 50 years ago.

Legends are made of stories like Levi Henry’s.

A story appeared in the Fort Lauderdale, FL. daily newspaper and he contended the story contained lies. When he met with management, and requested a retraction the response was negative.

Never one to back down or cower, Mr. Levi said, “I’ll start my own newspaper,” and the Westside Gazette was born, to plead the cause of people like him, who were in need of a voice to address their causes and issues.

Now a National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Hall of Famer, Mr. Levi was fortunate to see his son ascend to the chairmanship position in what is inarguably one of the most influential organizations for Black people.

His tears led many others to tears also because they had watched Bobby grow up in the organization.

Which brings me to my truth.

I met Bobby Henry before he became “senior.” We were both students at Florida A&M University and we had what was one of the best journalism professors ever, Thelma T. Gorham. She didn’t play! She challenged you and had high expectations.

Mrs. Gorham didn’t want to hear excuses, apologies, whimpers or long, drawn out explanations that ultimately were just attempts to dazzle her with bull.

Of equal importance she wanted to make sure we knew how to talk. You had one time to “ax” for something instead of “asking.”

I bet you wouldn’t do it again!

Naomi Jenise Griffin (Florida Courier and Daytona Times), Bobby Henry (Westside Gazette) and I (Texas Metro News, Garland Journal and I Messenger) learned well and today, we are all publishers — controlling the messages of a combined six publications, six websites, three newsletters, podcasts, social media platforms, and cable programs totalling audiences in the millions; before you include our collaborations and the strength of such organizations like NNPA, NABJ, Black Headline News and more.

It was a humble, yet focused Bobby Henry who greeted his fellow publishers and vowed he would be supportive of ALL publishers.

To say that I am proud of Bobby Henry (for some reason I used his full name even when we were in college) would be an understatement. As we celebrated the victory, we took time to give homage to Mrs. Gorham (who also worked for the Black Press, and the FAMU Journalism School Dean, Robert Ruggles, who were charged with charting our paths.

“If Mrs. Gorham could see us today,” we said almost simultaneously.

Our laughter kept me from breaking out in tears because we know it hasn’t been an easy journey for either of us.

We both committed our lives to the Black Press and we’ve put up with the people who devalued us and our people. We stayed focused when our people would get excited when their faces appeared in the very papers that denigrated and mocked their ancestors; but down-played the extensive coverage we gave in our publications that we produced FOR them!

I’m expecting positive and exciting moves during Bobby Henry’s chairmanship. He’s smart, visionary, compassionate, spiritually-based, committed and I could go on and on.

This award-winning journalist is deserving of your support, and so are the hundreds of Black-owned media companies across this country and around the world.

The Black Press is for you. You’ll be hearing more from us in the future. Bobby Henry is serious and just remember, I told you!

In the meantime, I can’t make you go to HBCUs, support Black businesses, support Black elected officials, etc.; but guess what? Because you didn’t listen before, the U.S. Supreme Court has something for you!