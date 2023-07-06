Black Business: Chef Ches Catering & more

Chef Ches serves a Classic American Grill with a Fort Worth TX Twist. Wings, Burgers, Tex Mex, and Breakfast. Chef has a daily changing menu to choose from. He’s located in the Forest Hills area of Fort Worth. Takeout and Curb Side Pick Up. Serving time is 2 pm to 6 pm. Inbox Chef Ches Catering & more on Facebook to Order. Prepaid orders are Guaranteed. He will send the address when you’re ready for pickup. Cash or CashApp is accepted, and Availability is while supplies last! You can email Chef Chess at funkytownsfinest.cs@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WheresChefChes/