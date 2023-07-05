Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Son of late Morehouse College coach gets NBA (Summer League) shot

After starting his career at Morehouse College under his legendary father, Xavier Brewer is looking to make his mark in the pros.

Published

Son of late Morehouse College coach gets NBA shot

By Steven J. Gaither

The NBA Summer League is around the corner and Xavier Brewer, son of former Morehouse College coach Grady Brewer, is getting his chance to shine.

Brewer has been announced as part of the Detroit Pistons’ Summer League squad last week. 

Brewer spent last season with Alabama A&M after starting his career at Morehouse College. He is the son of the late Grady Brewer, who coached at Morehouse College for two decades before his untimely death at the age of 63. 

The 6’9 forward played a supporting role at Morehouse as a freshman in the 2018-19 season, averaging 2.5 points per game in eight minutes per contest. He shot 42 percent from the 3-point line that season. His playing time increased the following season as he averaged nine points per game in 20.3 minutes per game during the 2019-20 season, his father’s last as head coach. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Grady Brewer, Morehouse College, NBA Summer League
Grady Brewer (center) is the father of Xavier Brewer.

The 2021-2022 season resulted in similar production as he averaged seven points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He entered the transfer portal following the season and landed in the SWAC with Alabama A&M. 

Brewer averaged 2.7 points per game and 2.2 rebounds per game in 32 contests for AAMU.  Those weren’t All-SWAC numbers by any stretch, but it appears Brewer’s combination of size (6’9, 215) and pedigree has helped him earn a shot at the next level. Now he will participate in the NBA Summer League with 2023 NBA Draft picks and young players looking to make their marks in the NBA. 

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Justin Ragin Justin Ragin

News

Two HBCU players sign as XFL undrafted agents

After the 2023 XFL Rookie Draft, Justin Ragin and Kemari Averett joins the St. Louis Battlehawks as undrafted free agents.

June 28, 2023
Dr. Derrick Brooms Dr. Derrick Brooms

News

Morehouse College taps the University of Tennessee’s Derrick Brooms to lead its Black men’s research institute as executive director

By BlackPR.com (Black PR Wire)━Morehouse College has appointed Dr. Derrick Brooms as the new executive director of its Black Men’s Research Institute (BMRI) beginning August...

June 27, 2023
MEAC MEAC

News

Alcorn State University AD to step down, takes MEAC job

Alcorn State’s AD is heading back to work at the MEAC.

June 7, 2023
Alabama State University Alabama State University

News

Alabama State University back headed to FBS program

Alabama State transfer RB is headed to the FBS.

June 7, 2023
Advertisement