Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Maretta Lavallais Collins

Maretta Lavallais Collins
Maretta Lavallais Collins

Maretta Lavallais Collins is Executive Director at Women of Purpose Foundation. She has Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management from Paul Quinn College and also she has worked toward a graduate degree in Human Resource Management at Dallas Baptist University. She has enjoyed stints as Lead Coach at Tarrant County College District, Owner/Consultant at Mayeaux & Associates, Executive Director of Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Inc., Vice President at Paul Quinn College, and Area Development Director for UNCF.

