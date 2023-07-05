Black Business: Grands Kitchen

Gran’s Kitchen is based in Dallas and specializes in home-cooked meals delivered weekly. They also prepare family-style meals for events such as, but not limited to birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, and any gathering of people who love food and company. You can order on Grand’s Kitchen App or go to the website for full instructions on ordering. You’ll find a full menu to order from and dates and times for delivery. Follow Grand’s Kitchen on Instagram and Facebook @GrandsKitchen

