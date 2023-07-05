Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Grands Kitchen

Published

Grands Kitchen

Gran’s Kitchen is based in Dallas and specializes in home-cooked meals delivered weekly. They also prepare family-style meals for events such as, but not limited to birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, and any gathering of people who love food and company. You can order on Grand’s Kitchen App or go to the website for full instructions on ordering. You’ll find a full menu to order from and dates and times for delivery. Follow Grand’s Kitchen on Instagram and Facebook @GrandsKitchen

https://www.mobile360.io/granskitchen

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Candee Skin

Candee Sin is a waxing, skin care, facials, and more salon. Offering a better experience for your Brazilian Waxing and Skin Care. Candee Skin...

1 day ago
D Hair Boutique D Hair Boutique

Spotlight Story

Black Business: D Hair Boutique

D Hair Boutique has been a leader in one of the world’s fastest-growing industries. Providing their clients with the best quality hair that lasts....

2 days ago
MA Jic Beauty Co MA Jic Beauty Co

Spotlight Story

Black Business: MA Jic Beauty Co.

Myriah Sanders is a licensed esthetician, and the founder of MA Jic Beauty Co. Myriah specializes in full body waxing & holistic corrective facial...

3 days ago
Manifest Your Purpose Manifest Your Purpose

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Manifest Your Purpose, LLC

Manifest Your Purpose, LLC was created by Saria Hawkins-Banda. Being inspired by her start to Manifest Your Purpose and how she’s healing her inner...

4 days ago
Advertisement