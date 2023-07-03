Superb Woman: Lachon Jacobs

Lachon Jacobs

Lachon Jacobs has taught in Dallas Independent School District for almost 20 years. Hailing from Slidell, LA, she received her BS degree Family and Consumer Sciences/Human Sciences from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Education degree in Curriculum and Instruction in Technology from Grand Canyon University. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Lachon is the 2022-2023 Basileus (President) of the Alpha Xi Omega Chapter and a board member of the Ivy and Pearl Foundation of Dallas. Lachon served on the Dallas Arboretum’s Black Heritage Celebration Honorary Council committee.