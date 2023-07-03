Superb Woman: Lachon Jacobs

Lachon Jacobs has taught in Dallas Independent School District for almost 20 years. Hailing from Slidell, LA, she received her BS degree Family and Consumer Sciences/Human Sciences from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Education degree in Curriculum and Instruction in Technology from Grand Canyon University. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Lachon is the 2022-2023 Basileus (President) of the Alpha Xi Omega Chapter and a board member of the Ivy and Pearl Foundation of Dallas. Lachon served on the Dallas Arboretum’s Black Heritage Celebration Honorary Council committee.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Maretta Lavallais Collins is Executive Director at Women of Purpose Foundation. She has Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management from Paul Quinn College and...
Superb Woman
Christen O’Neal is the lead consultant at Strategique: Unique Strategies/Unique Solutions. Previously she worked as the HR Development Specialist at the Potter’s House of...
Superb Woman
A graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, Ruth Allen Allison studied at the University of North Texas. She was the first African American female...
Superb Woman
Sonceria “Sonny” Messiah-Jiles hails from McNair, Texas and she is the chief executive officer of the Houston Defender Network. She purchased the Houston Defender...