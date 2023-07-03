Eugene Talbert Gates, Jr

Eugene Talbert Gates, Jr. was born on February 25, 1957 at Fort Bragg Hospital in Cumberland County, North Carolina, to Eugene Talbert Gates, Sr. and Sarah Lee Gates.

Eugene’s father received orders to relocate his family to Killeen, Texas.

Eugene received his formal education from Killeen ISD, and he graduated from Killeen High in 1975. After graduation, Eugene enrolled into Central Community College to major in computer programming.

After working many odd jobs and while attending college, Eugene decided he wanted more out

of life. So he followed his father’s footsteps and enlisted in the United States Army from 1976-1980.

After completing four years of military service, Eugene received an honorable discharge and moved back to Killeen, TX and started working odd jobs. He was still not satisfied with where his career was going, so he reenlisted in the Army from 1982-1985.

Eugene received another honorable discharge and moved back to Killeen, where he worked several jobs. One day a customer came into the store where Eugene was working and asked him why he was not working at the Postal Office. The customer told Eugene exactly what to do and he went to Dallas and Eugene took and passed the postal exam.

Eugene was hired at the United States Post Office in 1987 and he moved to Dallas and remained an active postal worker for 36 years.

Eugene accepted Christ at an early age and attended Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Killeen, TX. When Eugene relocated to Dallas, he joined New Life Fellowship Church in Lancaster, TX, under the Leadership of Pastor Kenneth Foreman. Eugene was an active member of the Media and Male Chorus Ministry. He would often be the first one to arrive to prepare for Sunday worship service.

While attending New Life Fellowship Church, Eugene met and married the love of his life, Carla Gates on October 3, 2015. Eugene and Carla decided to move their membership to Willow Grove Baptist Church in Dallas, TX, under the leadership of Pastor Mark E. Walker, Sr. where he continued to serve faithfully on the Media Ministry.

When Eugene was not working he loved attending church, working in the yard, washing cars and most of all football, he was a big Washington Redskins fan.

Eugene was a man of honor and dignity, he respected others and was firm with his answers of yes and no. He was a hard worker who took pride in his work. He was a man of little words but would talk your ear off once he got to know you. His smile and kind heart will be missed.

On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Eugene completed his assignment on earth doing what he loved and that was being a Servant. Eugene was welcomed to his eternal home by his mother, Sarah Lee Gates and brother, Anthony Gates, Sr.

Eugene leaves to cherish his Life, Love and Legacy his devoted wife, Carla Gates of Lancaster, TX; parents, Eugene Talbert Gates, Sr. (Dollie) of Killeen, TX; daughter, Carolyn Shanaye Jones (Matthew) of Mesquite, TX; son, Jameil Gates (Christina) Germany; bonus son, Desmond Ray of Duncanville, TX; five grandchildren, Kaydence Jones, Avery Gates, Miles Gates, Olivia Gates and Luke Gates; one brother, Elder Christopher Gates (Latasha) of Midlothian, TX; one sister, Jacqueline Gates-Jones of Arlington, TX; two step-sisters, Godiva Guillory of Cedar Hill, TX and Nina Guillory of Killeen, TX; seven sister-in –laws, Debra Fortenberry of Lancaster, TX, Marilyn Harris (Denoris) and Sandra Nelson (Michael) both of Dallas, TX, Hattie Miller (Phillip) of Lancaster, TX, Nena Fortenberry of Dallas,TX and Quinette Hatcher (Jeremey) of Cedar Hill, TX; three brother-in-laws, Michael Brown (Paquita) of Ridgeville, OH, Vernell Brown (Jennifer) of McKinney, TX and Maurice Fortenberry of Dallas, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

