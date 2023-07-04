15 Questions To Ask Your Doctor About Clinical Trials

By Karen Heslop

Even though you may have heard of clinical trials before, there’s a lot of information that you might not have. This information can heavily influence whether or not you should consider joining a trial so it’s good to know which questions to ask.

15 Great Questions About Clinical Trials

1. What phase is the clinical trial in?

Clinical trials have five different phases and this can determine whether or not you want to participate. Phase zero is usually limited to a few people so researchers can determine if the drug may work. The first phase establishes if the treatment is safe while phase two explores how well the treatment works. Phase three compares the effectiveness of the new treatment against what’s currently available and the fourth phase gives researchers additional information like side effects.

2. How do you think this trial will benefit me?

The expected outcome of clinical trials can vary. Even if it’s designed around your illness, it doesn’t mean that the trial is focused on a treatment that will help you, specifically.

3. How will my routine change?

Clinical trials usually have set schedules when it comes to administering medications, follow-up tests, and monitoring. You’ll likely need to rearrange your regular routine to ensure that you’re on time and have enough time for everything that’s required.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Will there be side effects?

This can be a tricky one depending on the phase of the clinical trial and the medication that’s being used. It’s possible that the researchers might not have a list of all the possible side effects. However, there should be a procedure in place for you to report any changes in your health.

5. Will I continue any of my current medications?

This is an important question as you may be dealing with different conditions. Being on certain medications may disqualify you from a clinical trial because of the risk of an interaction.

6. Can you pick which group I go into?

You may want to be in the group that receives the new drug but that’s not always possible. Some clinical trials are randomized, which means recipients of the drug are chosen at random. Additionally, some researchers opt for a double-blind trial so that even the doctors don’t know what treatment you’re receiving.

7. Will I still see you or any of my regular doctors?

While you’ll be seen regularly by the doctors associated with the clinical trial, it’s understandable that you’ll want to keep seeing your regular doctor. They should be able to tell you how that can happen and what information you might be able to share about the trial.

8. Will I know if the treatment is working?

The medications may not work the same way for everyone. Even if the treatment is working, it might not happen on the

ADVERTISEMENT

same timeline. Your doctor may still be able to give you an idea of what to expect or what to ask the doctors in the trial.

9. Will I be able to work?

Clinical trials can sometimes affect your work schedule depending on what they entail and the potential side effects of the medications being used. Your doctor may be able to guide you on whether or not you’ll need time off from work.

10. Will I need to spend any time in the hospital?

Sometimes, clinical trial drugs need to be administered or monitored in the hospital so it’s good to be prepared for that.

11. Will anyone have access to my information?

Generally, your information will be confidential. The researchers and certain health agencies may have access to it, though so ask your doctor about the specifics of this trial.

12. How can I afford it?

There are different ways to afford clinical trials. In some cases, clinical trials are covered by your insurance. The Affordable Care Act also makes them affordable for certain illnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

13. What happens when the trial is over?

This may vary based on the trial but the collation of information and making plans for the next step will be involved. You’ll likely want to know if you’ll still have access to the treatment if it’s been working for you. If not, find out how your treatment will proceed.

14. What happens if the trial ends abruptly?

Occasionally, researchers end a trial prematurely. Ask your doctor what you should do about your treatment if that happens and if you’ll be considered for future trials.

15. Can I get access to the trial results?

You might be interested in the overall results of a clinical trial and what it might mean for you. Ask your doctor if that’s possible and how much information you’ll get.

Why You Might Need A Clinical Trial

As the name suggests, clinical trials are designed to test methods of treatment, diagnosis, or monitoring for specific illnesses. These trials can provide excellent data that health personnel may use to treat other persons with the disease. By participating in a clinical trial you may get access to medications or devices that aren’t yet available but could be more effective than what you’re currently using. This access is critical for persons who have rare illnesses or are at the late stage of certain diseases. You may also provide health professionals with much-needed information about Black Americans and certain illnesses.

If you’re thinking about joining a clinical trial, you should get in-depth information from your doctor. You shouldn’t feel pressured to get everything done in one visit, though. You should be prepared to have follow-up questions as you learn more.

ADVERTISEMENT