UN Secretary-General made another plea, send international force to Haiti

BY THE HAITIAN TIMES

PORT-AU-PRINCE- The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres again called on the UN Security Council to take immediate action by authorizing the deployment of a robust international force to assist the Haitian National Police in their efforts to combat the violent armed gangs plaguing the country, the UN News reported.

“I continue to urge the Security Council to authorize the immediate deployment of a robust international force to assist the Haitian National Police in its fight against the gangs,” said the UN chief during a one day visit to Haiti.

Last April, another UN representative, Maria Isabel Salvador made the same call for an international force to be deployed to Haiti to quell rising gang violence, warning also that further delay could lead to a spill-over across the region, according to the multinational organization.

“I would like to emphasize the urgent need for the deployment, authorized by the Security Council, of an international specialized force,” Salvador said at the time while addressing the UN Security Council in her first briefing about Haiti’s situation.

Salvador is the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH).

During his July 1st visit, Guterres held meetings with Prime Minister Ariel Henry, the High Transitional Council, members of civil society, and political parties. He stressed the importance of a political agreement to end the crisis, calling on all actors to create the necessary conditions for the restoration of democratic institutions. Guterres encouraged parties involved to rise above personal interests and make concessions to establish a common vision and a viable electoral pathway.

“I call on all actors to create the conditions necessary for the restoration of democratic institutions,” said Mr. Guterres, inviting all parties involved to “rise above personal interests and make concessions” enabling emergence of a common vision and setting a viable and credible electoral pathway.

Addressing the local press, Guterres stressed the urgency of the situation, warning that if action is not taken promptly, instability and violence will have long-term impacts on generations of Haitians.The Secretary-General called for increased support from all partners for the national police in terms of financing, training, and equipment.

“Every day counts. If we do not act now, instability and violence will have a lasting impact on generations of Haitians.”

According to the UN News, Guterres expressed deep concern over the extreme vulnerability faced by the Haitian people, particularly women and girls, due to the presence of predatory armed gangs. These gangs have encircled the capital, blocking main roads and exerting control over essential resources such as water, food, and healthcare Guterres said. He strongly condemned the gangs’ use of widespread sexual violence as a weapon to instill fear in the population, calling for urgent action to address this grave issue.

Acknowledging that additional assistance alone might not be sufficient to restore the authority of the State, Gutteres urged the UN Security Council to swiftly authorize the immediate deployment of a robust international force that would work alongside the Haitian National Police in their fight against the armed gangs.

The Secretary-General stressed the urgent need for increased international support. Currently, the UN humanitarian response plan, aimed at assisting over three million people in need, is only 23% funded. Guterres called on the international community to demonstrate solidarity and moral justice by providing the necessary resources.

Besides Guterres, the head of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell also sounded the alarm about the low amount of funding Haiti received while in much needed humanitarian support after a June visit in Haiti. Russel visited women centers and other UN funded institutions along with the head of the World Food Programme.

“Women and children are dying. Schools and public spaces should always be safe. Collectively the world is failing the Haitian people,” Russel said.

Guterres, along with Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness, was instrumental in recent inter-Haitian talks facilitated by the CARICOM Eminent Persons Group, aimed at forming a national unity government and expanding the High Transitional Council.

Guterres, Henry will participate in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit in Trinidad and Tobago, July 3-5, which brings together the region’s 20 countries, among others.